Man allegedly attacked with ‘noxious substance’ in Kitchener apartment building, several units evacuated

Several units of an apartment building in Stanley Park were forced to be evacuated after police say a man was attacked with a noxious substance late Saturday night.

Police were called to the building on Franklin Street North at around 11:40 p.m., after people heard a man’s cries for help.

Police say that two people had forced their way into an apartment and sprayed a noxious substance on the man.

READ MORE: Police looking for 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion

The suspects had reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers were unable to determine the exact nature of the substance, but the occupants of the apartment needed treatment from EMS.

Several neighbouring units were also evacuated as members of the Kitchener Fire Department ventilated them.

READ MORE: Thieves enter Kitchener home, steal electronics and car as residents are sleeping

The incident is believed to be targeted and police say there is no further threat to public safety.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.