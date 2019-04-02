Crime
April 2, 2019 12:30 pm

Police looking for 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an alleged home invasion in Kitchener.

File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two men in connection with an alleged home invasion that occurred near Conestoga College on Monday morning.

Police say that around 11 a.m., two armed men forced their way into a home on Amherst Drive in Kitchener.

According to police, the men demanded and received money and personal items from the resident.

Police said one suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the alleged incident while the other suspect is described as a white man with dark hair. No other details were provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

