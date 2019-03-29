Thieves enter Kitchener home, steal electronics and car as residents are sleeping: police

Thieves stole a car and other items from a home in Kitchener while the homeowners were asleep early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two suspects entered the unlocked residence on Orchard Crescent in the early morning hours and made off with electronics, cash and a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Ontario licence plates BYSH494.

Police are reminding residents to make sure to keep their homes and vehicles locked at night.

