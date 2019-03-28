Kitchener Crime
March 28, 2019 3:31 pm

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Kitchener early Thursday morning: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Three armed men robbed a pizza delivery driver in Kitchener.

A pizza delivery driver was robbed early Thursday morning by three men, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The incident, police say, occurred just after 3 a.m. on Clark Avenue in Kitchener.

Three armed men demanded the driver’s personal items and cash before they took off on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

In the meantime, they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

