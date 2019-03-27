Kitchener teacher faces sexual assault, exploitation charges: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener teacher from a small private school on sexual exploitation and assault charges.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred on the grounds of a school on Trillium Drive.

Police have charged Christopher Allen with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

They believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…

