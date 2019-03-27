Crime
March 27, 2019 5:19 pm

Kitchener teacher faces sexual assault, exploitation charges: Waterloo police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Global News File
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener teacher from a small private school on sexual exploitation and assault charges.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred on the grounds of a school on Trillium Drive.

READ MORE: Ontario teacher who filmed teens’ cleavage guilty of voyeurism: Supreme Court

Police have charged Christopher Allen with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

They believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…

WATCH: Former Halifax teacher, sports coach faces charges in historical sexual assaults (Jan. 24, 2019)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Christopher Allen
Christopher Allen arrested
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener teacher arrested
Private School
private school teacher arrested
Sexual Exploitation
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.