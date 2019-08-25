Crime
August 25, 2019 3:22 pm
Updated: August 25, 2019 4:03 pm

Montreal police investigate early morning shooting in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Noemie Cabana / Global News
Montreal police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was placed around 4:50 a.m. after several shots were fired and a man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in a commercial area on the corner of St-Hubert and St-Zotique streets.

Police said there is no suspect at this time but an investigation in underway to further determine the circumstances around the event.

