Montreal police investigate early morning shooting in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie

Montreal police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was placed around 4:50 a.m. after several shots were fired and a man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in a commercial area on the corner of St-Hubert and St-Zotique streets.

Police said there is no suspect at this time but an investigation in underway to further determine the circumstances around the event.

