Several trucks heavily damaged in suspected Anjou arson: Montreal police

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that burned six trucks in Anjou Saturday night.

Authorities received a call around 11 p.m. from a witness who saw several trucks in flames, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said.

The trucks were parked in the back of a business located at the intersection of Bombardier Street and Place York in Anjou’s industrial zone.

There were no reported injuries and damages to the trucks are extensive.

Police said the fire department transferred the case to their arson unit due to suspicious circumstances around the cause of the fire.

Lévesque said there are no current suspects, but an investigation is underway on the scene to further determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

