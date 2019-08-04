Investigations
August 4, 2019 10:44 am
Updated: August 4, 2019 10:58 am

135 firefighters called to extinguish major fire in St-Henri

By Brittany Henriques Global News

Fire in St-Henri, Montreal.

TVA
The Montreal fire department was called to a St-Henri apartment building on 740 Marin Ave. early Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m. after a neighbour called 911 about a fire that started near Atwater Avenue.

Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said the fire spread to three other buildings — all residents were evacuated.

Montreal fire department extinguishing the flames early Sunday morning.

TVA

135 firefighters were rushed to the three-storey building to extinguish the flames.

Montreal police were called on site to help keep the situation under control.

The fire department was unable to identify the cause of the blaze — the arson unit is set to begin investigations later today.

 

 

