3-alarm fire displaces 8 families in Montreal’s Park-Extension

A three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Montreal’s Park-Extension forced eight families out of their homes Tuesday night.

Around 80 firefighters were on Champagneur Avenue trying to control the blaze.

According to Montreal Fire Service spokesperson Sylvain Jalbert, the fire started on a third-floor balcony at around 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal first responders to be trained in use of naloxone as ‘additional tool’

While firefighters haven’t identified the cause of the blaze, Jalbert says they do not believe it is criminal.

No injuries were reported, however firefighters say the building is uninhabitable.

“All the families are OK,” he said. “The Red Cross is taking care of them and is finding them a place to stay for tonight and the next three days.”

READ MORE: Montreal firefighters reminding residents to check smoke alarms

Jean-Talon Street was closed to traffic between Bloomfield and Stuart avenues.

Champagneur Avenue was closed between Jean-Talon Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Beaumont Avenue was also closed between de l’Épée and Stuart avenues.

Jalbert said that although the building wasn’t a total loss, it was heavily damaged by water and smoke.

WATCH: Montreal fire department warning about dangers of kitchen fires