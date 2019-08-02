Montreal firefighters now doing fire inspections by bike in Ville-Marie borough

Montreal firefighters have a new way of getting around: by bike.

The new wheels are courtesy of a pilot project spearheaded by the force as it attempts to be more green.

Service de sécurité incendie (SIM) division chief Louise Desrosiers says the two-wheeled crew will be inspecting buildings mostly in the Ville-Marie borough.

“They are moving faster, have more facilities for parking around the borough of Ville-Marie,” Desrosiers said.

“We’re really proud to do this project.”

Desrosiers says they are starting with two bicycles but are hoping to get more next year.

“Next year we’re thinking about buying 12 more to provide each division with two bicycles each.”

The Montreal Fire department has a fleet of 24 electric vehicles but Desrosiers says biking is more effective.

“We’re trying to be more efficient than we are in the car,” explained Desrosiers, and “in the borough of Ville-Marie it’s easier to circulate (by bike), more places to park.”

It’s also more efficient, said Alex Norris, the city’s public security committee president.

“It’s a better bang for the buck of the tax payer, because more inspections are getting done. More visits are getting done,” he said.

The project started in May and will run until September. Desrosiers said they are also looking into what kind of bikes they could use during the winter.

