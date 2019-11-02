Man shot outside reception hall in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: Montreal police

Montreal police received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after a man was shot outside a reception hall in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers found the victim in an alleyway near the Saint-Hubert and Saint-Zotique intersection.
The man in his 30s had a gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived and there is no known motive at this time.
Saint-Hubert Street was closed between Saint-Zotique and Beaubien streets but has since re-opened.
An investigation is currently underway inside the reception hall which the police could not name.
