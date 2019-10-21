Man shot dead in Pierrefonds parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot dead in a Pierrefonds parking lot Monday morning, according to Montreal police.

Police were called at around 8 a.m. to Place Montico at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Jean and Harry-Worth street. Officers found the man lying in a pool of his own blood. Police say his death was confirmed on the scene.

Investigators with Montreal police’s major crimes unit are looking for witnesses and going through security footage. The parking lot is closed for the investigation.

