Canada

Man shot dead in Pierrefonds parking lot

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 9:52 am
Updated October 21, 2019 9:55 am
Montreal Police are investigating the death of a man at Place Montico in Pierrefonds. Monday October 21st, 2019.
Montreal Police are investigating the death of a man at Place Montico in Pierrefonds. Monday October 21st, 2019. Phil Carpenter / Global News

A man was shot dead in a Pierrefonds parking lot Monday morning, according to Montreal police.

Police were called at around 8 a.m. to Place Montico at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Jean and Harry-Worth street. Officers found the man lying in a pool of his own blood. Police say his death was confirmed on the scene.

Three men arrested after shooting in Old Montreal, another still at large

Investigators with Montreal police’s major crimes unit are looking for witnesses and going through security footage. The parking lot is closed for the investigation.

More to come…

Montreal doctors speak out about gun violence
Montreal doctors speak out about gun violence
CrimeMontreal PoliceMontreal crimeMontreal shootingsQuebec CrimePierrefonds shootingPierrefonds crime
