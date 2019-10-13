Menu

Three men arrested after shooting in Old Montreal, another still at large

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 2:24 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 2:49 pm
Montreal police say they located a firearm near the scene.
Montreal police say they located a firearm near the scene. Courtesy TVA / File Photo

Montreal police say they received multiple 911 calls at 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning reporting several shots fired in Old Montreal.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the incident occurred on Notre-Dame and St. Francois Xavier streets, where police found shell casings on the ground.

Man shot several times in Saint-Léonard driveway

Police say witnesses saw a group of men speed away in a car. Authorities located the vehicle and arrested three men, two 23-year-olds and one 29-year-old, who were attempting to run away on foot.

A fourth man, the driver, took off in the car and remains at large.

Couture said a firearm was located near the scene.

There were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

Reports shows 'systemic biases' when it comes to race within Montreal police
Reports shows ‘systemic biases’ when it comes to race within Montreal police
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.