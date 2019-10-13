Three men arrested after shooting in Old Montreal, another still at large

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they received multiple 911 calls at 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning reporting several shots fired in Old Montreal.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the incident occurred on Notre-Dame and St. Francois Xavier streets, where police found shell casings on the ground.

Police say witnesses saw a group of men speed away in a car. Authorities located the vehicle and arrested three men, two 23-year-olds and one 29-year-old, who were attempting to run away on foot.

A fourth man, the driver, took off in the car and remains at large.

Couture said a firearm was located near the scene.

There were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

