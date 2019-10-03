Man shot several times in Saint-Léonard driveway

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a brazen daylight shooting sent a man to hospital on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the driveway of a private residence on Ségur Street near Couture Boulevard in Saint-Léonard.

Police say the victim was in his car when he was shot several times in the upper body. He was taken to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark vehicle, according to police. That is all the information they have at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and why the victim was targeted.

Police officers remain at the scene.

