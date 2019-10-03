Montreal police investigating after stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Officers say two men who appear to be friends were fighting on the Barclay Avenue sidewalk at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Montreal police release video in search for Côte-des-Neiges arson suspects

One man allegedly pulled out a sharp object, and the other man seized it and stabbed him, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

READ MORE: Residents worried about bus detour on residential street in Côte-des-Neiges

Police say the suspect was arrested on site and that the victim is not co-operating in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement