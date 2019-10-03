Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating after stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges

By Rachel Lau Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 10:49 am
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges.
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Officers say two men who appear to be friends were fighting on the Barclay Avenue sidewalk at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related News

READ MORE: Montreal police release video in search for Côte-des-Neiges arson suspects

One man allegedly pulled out a sharp object, and the other man seized it and stabbed him, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

READ MORE: Residents worried about bus detour on residential street in Côte-des-Neiges

Police say the suspect was arrested on site and that the victim is not co-operating in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Barclay AvenueBarclay Avenue stabbingCôte-Des-Neiges stabbingCote-des-NeigesCote-des-Neiges crimeCrimeMontrealMontreal Policemontreal stabbingMontreal stabbingsupper body injuries
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.