Montreal police investigating after stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
Officers say two men who appear to be friends were fighting on the Barclay Avenue sidewalk at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Montreal police release video in search for Côte-des-Neiges arson suspects
One man allegedly pulled out a sharp object, and the other man seized it and stabbed him, according to police.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.
READ MORE: Residents worried about bus detour on residential street in Côte-des-Neiges
Police say the suspect was arrested on site and that the victim is not co-operating in the investigation.
COMMENTS