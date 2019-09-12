Residents worried about bus detour on residential street in Côte-des-Neiges

Residents in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood say they’re concerned about the detour bus 161 has to take because of construction.

Major work on Van Horne Avenue has forced the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus to reroute to de la Peltrie Street, passing both a daycare and a local park.

READ MORE: Montreal cyclist arrested after allegedly attacking city bus

“It’s a narrow street where there are a lot of children,” said Nida Quirapas, a home daycare owner.

“It is dangerous here on the corner. The kids are very young.”

People who live in the area say their residential street can’t accommodate a bus that comes every three minutes during rush hour.

“It doesn’t make sense that you’re going to put a main bus line passing here,” said resident Joseph Gamliel.

READ MORE: Controversial new Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue traffic configuration takes effect

After receiving multiple complaints about the situation, Montreal Coun. Marvin Rotrand said he sent a letter asking the STM to move the bus route to Victoria Avenue and Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road.

WATCH: Residents call for a new and improved crosswalk at a busy NDG intersection

“I really don’t understand what the STM is doing. The 161 is a 10-minute bus, which means it runs in rush hour every three minutes,” he told Global News.

“They have to detour the bus, but the detour they chose makes absolutely no sense. It’s a narrow residential street they chose in front of a park used by a ton of kids, then they route the bus in front of a seniors’ residence and a seniors’ centre with people constantly crossing the street.”

The transit authority responded, insisting that its chosen route on de la Peltrie Street was the best option.

READ MORE: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce rolls out new traffic-calming measures

“When we plan detours for a bus route, our crews work to establish an alternate route that minimizes additional travel time, meets our operational needs and is as close as possible to the original route,” the STM wrote in a statement to Global News.

WATCH: Montreal city councillor pushing for safer crosswalks in Côte-Des-Neiges/NDG

“We also ensure that the chosen route does not involve any issues of safety. Our bus drivers are professionals of the road, and their priority is to ensure safe travel for all: customers, cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.”

Rotrand argues that if something isn’t done soon, an accident is sure to occur.

READ MORE: NDG residents upset over removal of parking spots on Fielding Avenue due to bike path extension

“It shows insensitivity to the citizens of this part of Montreal,” he said.

Roadwork in the area is expected to last several more months.