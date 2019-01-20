Good Samaritans help tow Montreal transit bus stuck on slippery slope

A winter storm that slammed into Montreal Sunday made for difficult driving conditions.

And when roads become slippery, no vehicle is immune to the perils of driving — not even city buses.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus being towed up a slippery street in a somewhat unconventional manner.

Three SUV-type vehicles, each strapped to the other, can be seen towing the bus up Pie-IX Boulevard.

Mathieu Grenon was one of the good Samaritans who stopped to help out, with two of his friends.

“We’re equipped to pull people,” he said, adding that when they saw the bus was stuck, they asked the driver if he needed help.

“He told us to go for it,” Grenon said.

Passengers on the bus were grateful for the help.

“Everybody was happy and they were cheering,” Grenon said.

He did, however, express worry that the good deed might backfire.

“We’re a bit afraid that we will get a ticket,” he said. “But all we wanted to do was help people.”

In an email, STM spokesperson Isabelle Tremblay said she had been unaware of the video prior to being contacted by Global News.

She wouldn’t comment on whether the bus driver could face sanctions, only confirming that the weather did make for difficult driving conditions.