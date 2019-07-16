Montreal cyclist arrested after allegedly attacking city bus

Montreal police say a cyclist was arrested after he allegedly attacked a city bus late Monday night.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News that a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus driver called for help shortly before midnight. The alleged confrontation occurred on Notre-Dame Street in front of the Palais de Justice, according to police.

“The suspect thought the bus was passing too close to him,” said Chèvrefils.

The suspect damaged the windows and wipers of the bus using either his bike or his bike lock, according to police.

Police say a 43-year-old man was arrested and brought to a detention centre. He is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The bus driver was not injured.

—With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley