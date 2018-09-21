Drivers, bus commuters brace for Montreal marathon road closures

Drivers and public transit commuters should brace for road closures across Montreal this weekend.

The Montreal marathon means several streets will be off-limits to traffic on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, street closures start as early as 5 a.m. and end as late at 1 p.m. for the five and 10-kilometre races. St-Denis Street, Ste-Catherine Street, de Maisonneuve Boulevard and several small streets in the Plateau-Mont-Royal will be closed.

It will be even harder to get around the city on Sunday.

The closures, which start as early as 3 a.m. and last as late as 2:30 p.m., span east from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve to the west as far as Verdun.

The STM, Montreal’s public transit authority, is asking commuters to take note of changes to bus routes on those days.

Marathon organizers have also posted online a full list of street closures and detailed maps.