Montreal police release video in search for Côte-des-Neiges arson suspects

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a fire at a commercial building in Côte-des-Neiges in June.

Investigators released a video Thursday showing two men dumping an accelerant inside a hair salon on Jean-Talon Street near Décarie Boulevard before setting it on fire.

Police describe the first suspect as a man of average height and stature. He wore a black tuque, a black coat, grey pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as a man of average height and stature. In the video, he is seen wearing a black face mask, a black tracksuit with yellow lines on the sleeves, a black backpack and black sneakers with white soles.

Le #SPVM cherche à identifier deux suspects reliés à un incendie criminel survenu dans un bâtiment commercial de l’arrondissement de Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

The fire occurred in the early morning of June 18, completely destroying the hair salon.

After firefighters found traces of an accelerant at the scene, the investigation was transferred to the Montreal police’s arson squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report to their local police station. Police say they can also be contacted confidentially by the Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.

