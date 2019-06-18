Montreal police arson squad investigating fire in Côte-des-Neiges

An early morning fire completely destroyed a hair salon in Côte-des-Neiges on Monday.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in a building at the corner of Jean-Talon West and Decarie Boulevard.

Firefighters found traces of an accelerant at the scene and called in Montreal police to assist.

The incident is considered criminal and has now been transferred to the Montreal police’s arson squad.

There are no suspects, but police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says there is a possibility that cameras caught the incident on tape.