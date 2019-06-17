Quebec religious symbols bill to be challenged in court

A national Muslim organization is joining civil liberties advocates to launch a court challenge of Quebec’s secularism law, less than 24 hours after the legislation was adopted.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association announced their challenge Monday.

READ MORE: UN experts ‘concerned,’ want answers about Quebec religious symbols bill

Representatives say they’ll unveil their legal strategy at a news conference at 2 p.m. in Montreal.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government used its majority to push Bill 21 through by a vote of 73 to 35 Sunday night after invoking closure to end debate on the bill.

WATCH: ‘People are not judging me for my merits’: Quebec graduate student says racist stereotypes are hurting job opportunities

Quebec’s new law prohibits public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job.

The law applies to teachers, police officers, judges, prosecutors and others.

READ MORE: Quebec immigration minister defines ‘religious symbol’ in proposed amendment to Bill 21

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says one of the plaintiffs in the court challenge is a Muslim university student in Quebec who wears a hijab and is studying to work in a field affected by the new law.

WATCH: Quebec students studying to be teachers, police officers most affected by Bill 21

It pointed to last-minute additions to the law, including a special agency that would enforce the law, which the opposition calls the “secularism police.”

“Let me tell you, whenever anybody starts talking about surveying a workplace, I think that’s when you should start getting worried,” said Mustafa Farooq, the council’s executive director.

Rugia Malek, a first-year materials engineering student at McGill University, and a Muslim from Sudan told Global News while she plans on remaining in Canada after graduation, she won’t be staying in Quebec.

READ MORE: EMSB vows not to comply with Quebec’s proposed religious symbols ban

According to the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) the the law could have long-term ramifications.

WATCH: Bill 21 hearings hear from Montreal mayor, English school boards

“It’s just a mess that they didn’t need to impose upon us, and one we’re going to have to figure out over the next several years,” said Geoffrey Chambers, the organization’s president.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who tabled the bill, told reporters Monday he is not worried about the court challenge because the legislation invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution.

READ MORE: CAQ tables controversial secularism bill, banning public employees from wearing religious symbols at work

This clause prevents people from challenging a law for human rights violations.

WATCH: Quebec immigration minister defends secularism bill

— with files from Global’s Billy Shields.