Montreal police investigate suspicious fire in Côte Saint-Luc
Montreal police are investigating a possible arson after a fire at a house in Côte Saint-Luc.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on Rand Avenue near Kildare Road.
One person was inside the residence at the time. Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron says the person witnessed a white man in his 60s enter the house and spread an accelerant before setting the fire.
The alleged suspect then fled on foot.
No one was injured.
Police say the fire caused major damages on both floors of the two-storey house that was possibly under renovation.
The police’s arson squad is now investigating to determine the circumstances around the event.
