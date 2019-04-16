Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Côte-des-Neiges duplex

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire in a Côte-des-Neiges duplex Tuesday morning.
It happened at 2:30 a.m. on Lacombe Avenue, near Legare Street in the west-end borough — not too far from St. Mary’s Hospital.
The blaze broke out inside a shed located in the backyard and quickly spread to the home.
Officials say the flames caused considerable damage, but no injuries were reported.
