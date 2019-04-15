Montreal police arson squad investigating car fires in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating after two car fires in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

It happened at 2 a.m. Monday — one near Larose Avenue and the other on Prieur Street.

It took little time for the Montreal fire department to extinguish the flames.

Officials say they found evidence to suggest the fires were criminal and the cars were parked a block apart.

There were no reported injuries. The arson squad is now investigating.

This is not the first time vehicles have been set on fire in the borough.

In March, Montreal police received several 911 calls about two cars engulfed in flames at the intersection of Saint-Real and McDuff streets.

Firefighters said extensive damage to those two vehicles made it difficult to determine the cause of the fire.