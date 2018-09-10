Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a truck on Monday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the woman was struck while she was walking around 9 a.m. near the intersections of O’Brien Boulevard and de Salaberry Street.
She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
“We fear for her life,” said Picard.
The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to hospital for shock.
Montreal police’s collision squad was at the scene, but as of 12:30 p.m. the area was reopened to traffic.
An investigation is underway.
