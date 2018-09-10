Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a truck on Monday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the woman was struck while she was walking around 9 a.m. near the intersections of O’Brien Boulevard and de Salaberry Street.

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

“We fear for her life,” said Picard.

READ MORE: Separate pedestrian-related Montreal incidents kill 1, injure 2 others in 24 hours

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to hospital for shock.

Montreal police’s collision squad was at the scene, but as of 12:30 p.m. the area was reopened to traffic.

An investigation is underway.