3 Montreal pedestrians injured in 3 separate incidents over 24-hour period

Three pedestrians were seriously injured in three separate incidents in Montreal during a period of less than 24 hours.

The first incident took place late Saturday afternoon when a pedestrian was struck by a taxi in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police said the taxi driver, a 56-year-old man, was attempting to turn left on Ste-Catherine Street from Bourbonnière Avenue when the vehicle struck a 34-year-old man.

The man was rushed to hospital with injuries to his head. As of Sunday morning, his condition remained critical.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The two other collisions involving pedestrians happened overnight.

Police received a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. Sunday reporting a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 55-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. At 11 a.m., his condition was still listed as critical.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the driver involved in the collision — a woman in her 30s — was treated for shock on site.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was heading west on René-Lévesque Boulevard when the pedestrian was struck.

“The collision happened when the pedestrian was crossing Jeanne-Mance towards the south while the light was red for him,” Chèvrefils said.

Several streets were closed, including René-Lévesque Boulevard between St-Alexandre and St-Urbain streets, as collision experts analyzed the scene.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

The second collision happened just 15 minutes later on Saint-Denis Street near Mont-Royal Avenue.

Police officers responding to a 911 call located a 24-year-old man with serious injuries to his head and lower body.

Chèvrefils said that despite the seriousness of his injuries, police do not fear for his life.

According to witness testimony obtained by police, the pedestrian was involved in a conflict of some sort outside a bar when he started running across the street.

“He crossed the street without looking,” Chevrefils said, adding that’s when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on St-Denis Street.

The 54-year-old male driver was treated for shock at the scene.