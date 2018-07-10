Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers

Why did the Montrealer cross the road? Because it was safer to do so.

That’s what the borough of Outremont told Global News in not so many words on Tuesday.

READ MORE: There are new rules for cyclists, drivers in Quebec. Do you know what they are?

Officials stood by as a construction crew spray-painted what they are calling Canada’s first ever 3D crosswalk placed at a busy intersection on the corner of Bernard and Champagneur avenues.

Mindy Pollak, a city councillor for the borough, said it’s part of a global vision Projet Montréal has for the city and its urban spaces.

“The 3D crossing will be more visible and drivers will slow down and be more like ‘Wow — what is that?'” she said.

She said there has been several pedestrian accidents in the area and the borough is hoping to put an end to them.

While the crossing previously consisted of two white lines running alongside each other, on Tuesday it was transformed into a sequence of solid rectangular cement blocks that appeared to be protruding from the pavement below.

The goal is to give drivers the impression they may run into the crosswalk in an effort to get them to slow down.

One Outremont resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was worried about the cost associated with the project.

Chloe Arshagouni, who works nearby and takes her bike to work every day, said she is relieved the city is putting resources into road safety.