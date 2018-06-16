Canada
June 16, 2018 1:45 pm

RCMP lay charges after driver damages Pride crosswalk in Grande Prairie

By

A man in Grande Prairie faces over $800 in fines after a local Pride crosswalk was damaged.

RCMP
A A

RCMP in Grande Prairie have laid charges after a witness came forward to report that a truck damaged the recently repainted Pride crosswalk in that city.

It happened on Thursday evening at the intersection of 98 Street and 103 Avenue.

The crosswalk was covered with black tire marks.

RCMP were able to track down the owner of the truck.

His name has not been released but he was issued two tickets under the Traffic Safety Act totaling more than $800.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
103 Avenue
98 Street
Crosswalk
Grande Prairie
Pride
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News