RCMP lay charges after driver damages Pride crosswalk in Grande Prairie

RCMP in Grande Prairie have laid charges after a witness came forward to report that a truck damaged the recently repainted Pride crosswalk in that city.

It happened on Thursday evening at the intersection of 98 Street and 103 Avenue.

The crosswalk was covered with black tire marks.

RCMP were able to track down the owner of the truck.

His name has not been released but he was issued two tickets under the Traffic Safety Act totaling more than $800.