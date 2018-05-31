Grande Prairie teen charged after threat to shoot up school posted online

Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Morgan Cullen in connection with a social media post threatening to shoot up a school.

The post was seen around the world, police said, and was reported multiple times to Grande Prairie RCMP from police agencies in Canada and the United States, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Monday.

The RCMP found the suspect in the Clairmont area and arrested her. She was not registered at any school at the time of the incident. The RCMP remain confident that there is no risk to the public, or schools, at this time.

Cullen’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25 at the Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

Earlier this year, a 13-year-old Grande Prairie student was charged after a bomb threat was made towards St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie.

The threat was deemed “not credible” and police did not further disclose how it was made.

The RCMP are advising that any threats of violence in the community are taken seriously and police will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the public.