Alberta teen charged after video of alleged animal abuse posted online

A 14-year-old girl from Grande Prairie has been charged after RCMP were alerted to a video posted online that reportedly showed a pet being abused.

RCMP received the animal cruelty complaint on Jan. 28 and started investigating.

Officers told Global News the video was posted on Snapchat. While they couldn’t say what type of animal was involved, they confirmed it was a “domestic pet.”

RCMP could not say what kind of abuse was alleged to have occurred.

The accused teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She is facing one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

RCMP confirmed the animal involved was not injured.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.