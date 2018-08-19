Midday stabbing leads to one injury, one arrest in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

One man was injured and another arrested after a stabbing at a home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Berri near Chabanel Street around noon.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

“The ambulance technicians were quick to assist the victim and transported him to hospital; doctors do not fear for his life.”

Montreal police arrested one male suspect at the residence. Circumstances surrounding the event were under investigation at the time of the report.