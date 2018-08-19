Canada
August 19, 2018 2:35 pm
Updated: August 19, 2018 2:41 pm

Midday stabbing leads to one injury, one arrest in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Global News

Montreal police responded to a 911 call to a private residence on Berri near Chabanel Street around noon.


One man was injured and another arrested after a stabbing at a home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Berri near Chabanel Street around noon.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

“The ambulance technicians were quick to assist the victim and transported him to hospital; doctors do not fear for his life.”

Montreal police arrested one male suspect at the residence. Circumstances surrounding the event were under investigation at the time of the report.

Global News