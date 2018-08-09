Downtown stabbing sends 1 man to hospital in life-threatening condition

Montreal police are looking for a suspect after an armed assault in Place Émilie-Gamelin early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. as an argument broke out between two men. One of the men was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has yet to be found.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and doctors fear for his life.

A perimeter was set up around De Maisonneuve and St-Hubert as police continue their investigation.