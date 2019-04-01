Crime
April 1, 2019 11:54 am
Updated: April 1, 2019 11:55 am

Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Soubois

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a blaze ripped through Soubois.

A A

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a blaze ripped through a bar in the city’s downtown core early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Soubois, located at 1106 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., after a security alarm was triggered at 2:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Montreal arson squad investigating after 2 cars set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

They noticed the flames and alerted the fire department.

There is considerable damage to the bar and the blaze was deemed “suspicious.”

READ MORE: Two families homeless after Montreal North fire

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal firefighters
Montreal Police
Montreal police arson squad
Soubois
Soubois fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.