Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Soubois

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a blaze ripped through a bar in the city’s downtown core early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Soubois, located at 1106 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., after a security alarm was triggered at 2:20 a.m.

They noticed the flames and alerted the fire department.

There is considerable damage to the bar and the blaze was deemed “suspicious.”

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.