Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Soubois
A A
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a blaze ripped through a bar in the city’s downtown core early Monday morning.
Officers were called to Soubois, located at 1106 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., after a security alarm was triggered at 2:20 a.m.
READ MORE: Montreal arson squad investigating after 2 cars set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
They noticed the flames and alerted the fire department.
There is considerable damage to the bar and the blaze was deemed “suspicious.”
READ MORE: Two families homeless after Montreal North fire
There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.