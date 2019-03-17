Two families homeless after Montreal North fire

Two families, with 10 children between them, are homeless after a fire ripped through a duplex in Montreal North Saturday evening.

Christian Legault, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, said they were called to a residential building on Dagenais Street.

“When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out the first-floor windows,” he said.

Legault said the fire started in a bedroom on the first floor and quickly spread to the second storey and the roof.

It took some 60 firefighters around two hours to contain the blaze.

Damage to the building is estimated to be around $280,000, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No one was injured in the blaze, something Legault is thankful for.

“Can I just say: functioning smoke detectors save lives,” he concluded.