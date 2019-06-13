Montreal police arrest man in connection with West Island stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed assault in Montreal’s West Island.

Montreal police arrested the suspect on Thursday after a 33-year-old man was stabbed near the intersection of St-Martin Street and Gouin Boulevard in Sainte-Geneviève Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the lower abdomen after an altercation with the suspect. The victim was taken to hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The suspect will face charges and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, according to police. It is not yet clear what those charges are.

— With files from Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes and Gloria Henriquez

