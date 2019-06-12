Canada
June 12, 2019 11:45 pm

Possible drug deal gone wrong in the West Island sends man to hospital: police

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.
A A

Montreal police are in the West Island investigating after a man was stabbed in what police believe to be a drug deal gone wrong.

It happened Wednesday evening near St-Martin Street and Gouin Boulevard in Sainte-Geneviève.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the lower abdomen after an altercation with the suspect.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was conscious when he was transported to hospital. He is talking to police.

The 23-year-old suspect is known to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc says they have not yet made an arrest.

drug deal gone wrong
Montreal crime
Montreal Police
Montreal stabbings
Sainte-Geneviève crime
Sainte-Geneviève stabbings
Sainte-Genevieve
SPVM
Stabbing
West Island crime

