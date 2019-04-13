Man in hospital after Plateau Mont-Royal stabbing

Police are investigating after an armed assault in Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal borough overnight.

Police received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Mentana and Napoleon streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man with injuries to his upper body.

“The injuries were made by an edge weapon,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

He added that the victim was conscious during his transport to hospital and his life was now out of danger.

Couture said one person was seen fleeing the scene, but it’s not clear whether that person is a witness or a suspect.

“We don’t know what the motive of the attack is,” Couture said, adding they are waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead for investigators to speak with the victim.