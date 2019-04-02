Saint-Leonard stabbing sends Montreal man to hospital
A 48-year-old Montreal man was sent to hospital after suffering stab wounds to the upper body.
READ MORE: Canada’s family violence rates are staggering, says new report
Montreal police received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday about the alleged assault on d’Arrass Street near Milly Street in the city’s Saint-Leonard borough.
“According to the first information we received, it seems to be a domestic violence conflict that degenerated,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson.
“The woman stabbed her partner with a sharp object.”
The victim was transported to hospital, but officials say his life is not in danger.
READ MORE: 10 days of paid leave could give domestic violence survivors a new start
The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.
There is currently a perimeter in place around the scene.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.