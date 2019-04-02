Saint-Leonard stabbing sends Montreal man to hospital

A 48-year-old Montreal man was sent to hospital after suffering stab wounds to the upper body.

READ MORE: Canada’s family violence rates are staggering, says new report

Montreal police received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday about the alleged assault on d’Arrass Street near Milly Street in the city’s Saint-Leonard borough.

“According to the first information we received, it seems to be a domestic violence conflict that degenerated,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson.

“The woman stabbed her partner with a sharp object.”

The victim was transported to hospital, but officials say his life is not in danger.

READ MORE: 10 days of paid leave could give domestic violence survivors a new start

The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

There is currently a perimeter in place around the scene.