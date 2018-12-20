Man injured in daylight shooting in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police say a man has been shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon in the city’s east end.
Const. Benoit Boisselle said the incident occurred at the intersection of Robert and Langelier boulevards in Saint-Leonard.
Police say the man’s condition is not yet known.
There are no other details concerning the circumstances of the shooting.
An investigation is underway.
