Montreal North hit and run leaves pedestrian in critical condition

Montreal police are searching for a suspect in connection with a hit and run that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the driver struck a pedestrian around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Montreal North.

The pedestrian was crossing at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and Léger boulevards when he was hit by a car. The drive then fled the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian, who is only identified as a man, was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“We fear for his life,” said Picard.

Police officers are speaking with witnesses at the scene to determine what happened.

An investigation is underway.

