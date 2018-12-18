Montreal police ask for public’s help in finding fatal hit-and-run suspect

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the West Island last spring.

The incident occurred at 10:27 p.m. on May 4 at the intersection of Ste-Anne Street and Pierrefonds Boulevard, which is at the border of the Ile-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève and Pierrefonds-Roxboro boroughs.

The suspect was driving when she struck a pedestrian at the intersection, according to police. She then briefly stopped before fleeing the scene.

Police released a composite photo of the suspect on Tuesday, describing her as a white woman in her early 20s.

She stands about five-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She speaks French and she was wearing a cream-coloured sweater at the time of the collision.

Police say the suspect was driving a gold four-door vehicle that is either a Mazda or a Toyota 2010-2014 model.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the police’s anonymous hotline Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.