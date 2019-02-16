Montreal police investigating overnight vehicle fire in Saint-Leonard

Police are investigating a vehicle fire that happened in Saint-Leonard in the overnight hours of Friday to Saturday

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said officers on patrol smelled smoke and discovered the burning vehicle on du Champs-d’Eau Street at around midnight.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, but damage to the vehicle was “major,” Bergeron said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The charred vehicle was towed to a lab for a forensic analysis, which hill help investigators determine whether the fire was accidental or criminal.

The investigation is ongoing.

