Montreal police investigating after snow removal trucks torched in Saint-Leonard

The arson squad is investigating after a suspicious fire in the parking lot of Avco Inc., a construction and snow removal company on Creusot St. in the Montreal borough of Saint-Leonard.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said a 911 call came in at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, reporting three snow removal trucks were on fire.

“Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control,” Couture said.

Police said no one was injured, but damage to the three vehicles was “considerable.”

Couture said the file was transferred to the arson squad after witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing the scene shortly before the fire broke out.

The vehicles have been towed in for forensic analysis.

Couture said investigators are hoping to meet with the owner of the company on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.