Crime

Quebec provincial police make four arrests after murders with ties to organized crime

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 3:22 pm
Provincial police arrest three men and one woman linked to organized crime deaths.
Provincial police arrest three men and one woman linked to organized crime deaths. Karol Dahl / Global News

Quebec provincial police have arrested four suspects after four murders were linked to Italian organized crime, officers say.

Jonathan Massari, Dominico Scarfo, Guy Dion and Marie-Josée Viau face charges in the 2016 slayings of brothers Vincenzo Falduto and Giuseppe Falduto, as well as the deaths of Lorenzo Giordano and Rocco Sollecito.

The investigation into these deaths named “Préméditer” (premeditated), began in January 2019.

Provincial police say the man at the head of the alleged criminal cell — Salvatore Scoppa — was killed in a brazen attack inside the Sheraton hotel in Laval in May.

They believe Scoppa’s killing was in response to the four 2016 murders.

In addition to Wednesday’s arrests, two police searches were carried out in Laval and Nova Scotia in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers seized 19 long guns, six handguns, three automatic weapons, as well as silencers, munitions and detonators.

They also captured a motorcycle allegedly used in the killing of Sollecito.

Provincial police say the investigation concerning “Préméditer” (premeditated) is ongoing and other arrests could be made.

— With files from The Canadian Press

