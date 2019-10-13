Menu

Crime

Man with organized crime ties shot during attempted murder in St Amable, Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2019 12:27 pm
While local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police responded to the call, the case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) due to the victim's alleged links to organized crime.
While local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police responded to the call, the case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) due to the victim's alleged links to organized crime. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A man with alleged ties to organized crime was injured in a shooting east of Montreal last night.

Police say the victim in his 30s was shot at least once at 11 p.m. in a residence Saint-Amable, about 40 kilometres east of the city.

He was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.

While local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police responded to the call, the case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) due to the victim’s alleged links to organized crime.

No arrest has been made.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecSQOrganized CrimeMontreal crimeSaint-AmableMontreal Organized Crime
