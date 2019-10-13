Man with organized crime ties shot during attempted murder in St Amable, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man with alleged ties to organized crime was injured in a shooting east of Montreal last night.

Police say the victim in his 30s was shot at least once at 11 p.m. in a residence Saint-Amable, about 40 kilometres east of the city.

He was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.

While local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police responded to the call, the case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) due to the victim’s alleged links to organized crime.

No arrest has been made.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

1:51 Convicted murderer in historic Hells Angels shooting in Dartmouth eligible for parole Convicted murderer in historic Hells Angels shooting in Dartmouth eligible for parole

Story continues below advertisement