Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate undetermined death after body found downtown

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 1:01 pm
1 min read
Calgary police had a large area taped off in downtown Calgary Tuesday morning after a body was discovered near the corner of Officers were called to the corner of 9 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest just before 5:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Calgary police had a large area taped off in downtown Calgary Tuesday morning after a body was discovered near the corner of 9 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are investigating what they are calling an “undetermined death” after a body was found on a downtown street early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the corner of 9 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest just before 5:30 a.m. after a person was found dead in a lane near the C-Train line.

Calgary police said officers responded to the area near 9 Street and 5 Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers responded to the area near 9 Street and 5 Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Global News

While investigators haven’t released any info on the identity of the victim or the cause of death, investigators could be seen Tuesday morning entering a non-market residential housing development adjacent to the scene that had several CCTV cameras located on the exterior of the building.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices