Calgary police investigate undetermined death after body found downtown

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Calgary police are investigating what they are calling an “undetermined death” after a body was found on a downtown street early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the corner of 9 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest just before 5:30 a.m. after a person was found dead in a lane near the C-Train line.

View image in full screen Calgary police said officers responded to the area near 9 Street and 5 Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Global News

While investigators haven’t released any info on the identity of the victim or the cause of death, investigators could be seen Tuesday morning entering a non-market residential housing development adjacent to the scene that had several CCTV cameras located on the exterior of the building.