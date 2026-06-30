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Crime

Guelph man hands police potato after crashing car while allegedly impaired

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 2:37 pm
1 min read
Close-Up Of Potato On White Background. View image in full screen
Close-Up Of Potato On White Background. Getty Images
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When Guelph, Ont., police asked a man who crashed his vehicle for his keys, the driver gave officers something unexpected: a potato.

Police responded just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday to a call of a crash involving an SUV pulling a trailer.

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Upon arrival, a man was found sleeping behind the wheel of the driver’s seat.

Officers spoke with the man, who they say showed multiple signs of impairment including handing officers a potato when asked to give them the keys to his vehicle.

The man was asked to exit the vehicle and after an inspection, officers found multiple narcotic pipes on himself and in the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule I substance.

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