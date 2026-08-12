Adult, youth charged with firearms offences after Louis Bull First Nation incident

RCMP say two people from Maswacis, Alta., are facing charges after a midday firearms call on nearby Louis Bull First Nation earlier this month.
On Aug. 6, Mounties say, officers were called to the area for reports of a firearm threat.
The victim told police two male suspects entered a home with a gun, threatening to shoot their son. Police found the pair of suspects at a nearby residence after briefly escaping the scene on foot.
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Police also executed a search warrant at another home in the area, ultimately finding a shotgun.
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Both a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Maskwacis are charged with offences including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The 23-year-old was remanded into custody, while the youth was released with conditions. Both are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Wetaskiwin in early September.
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