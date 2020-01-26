Police investigating Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The death of a man at a Regina home is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

This is the city’s second homicide in 2020.

On Friday, a man was found critically injured in a residence on the 500 block of Wascana Street, according to the Regina Police Service. He was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, say police.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating third death within 2 days

His next of kin have been notified and have requested Regina Police Service not release the name at this time.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Police investigating death of man found critically injured at Dewdney home

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats