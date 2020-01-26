Menu

Crime

Police investigating Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2020

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 12:54 pm
Regina police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020 after a man died inside a home on the 500 block of Wascana Street.
Regina police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020 after a man died inside a home on the 500 block of Wascana Street. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The death of a man at a Regina home is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

This is the city’s second homicide in 2020.

On Friday, a man was found critically injured in a residence on the 500 block of Wascana Street, according to the Regina Police Service. He was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, say police.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating third death within 2 days

His next of kin have been notified and have requested Regina Police Service not release the name at this time.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Police investigating death of man found critically injured at Dewdney home

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

